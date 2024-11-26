Hickory – The doors to a world of pure imagination will swing open this weekend as the Hickory Community Theatre proudly presents Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, the hit Broadway musical based on Roald Dahl’s timeless classic. The production promises a whimsical journey filled with captivating performances, colorful visuals, and memorable songs that will enchant audiences of all ages.

Directed by Ethan Fite, this production marks a significant milestone for the talented director, as it’s the first show fully shaped by his creative vision. Fite, who stepped in last year to complete the direction of *Anastasia*, is thrilled to bring this beloved story to life.

“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory has such a magical, timeless quality,” said Fite. “It’s been an incredible opportunity to put my own creative stamp on a production from start to finish. I’m excited for audiences to experience this world of wonder, laughter, and heart.”

The show follows Charlie Bucket, a young boy with big dreams, as he finds the last golden ticket and gains access to Willy Wonka’s magical factory. Audiences will be treated to a mix of dazzling new musical numbers alongside beloved songs such as “The Candy Man” and “Pure Imagination.”

Performances of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory will run from Friday, November 29 through Saturday, December 14, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2:30pm. There will be an additional performance on Thursday, December 12 at 7:30pm. This show is recommended for ages seven and up.

Tickets are available online at hickorytheatre.org or by phone at 828-328-2283. Prices are $18 for adults and $12 for youth/students.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is produced by Catawba Valley Health System. The 76th season at HCT is sponsored by A Cleaner World, Protection Products, Inc., Shurtape Technologies and LifeRootz. The Hickory Community Theatre is a funded affiliate of Arts Culture Catawba and receives sustaining support funding from the North Carolina Arts Council, a Division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, a state agency.

PHOTO: Rian Rogers is Charlie in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at Hickory Community Theatre. Photo by Ethan Fite.