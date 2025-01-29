Newton, NC – Time is running out to experience the magic of Disney’s Moana Jr. at The Green Room Community Theatre! With only two weekends left, don’t miss this exciting musical adventure based on Disney’s beloved animated film. Audiences have been captivated by the vibrant performances, lively choreography, and Moana’s inspiring journey to save her island and discover her true destiny.

Remaining performances are scheduled for Jan. 31, Feb. 1, and 2. Friday and Saturday shows begin at 7:30 p.m., with Sunday matinees at 3 p.m.

Tickets are selling quickly, so reserve yours today by visiting thegreenroomtheatre.org or calling the box office at 828-464-6128 (open Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Prices are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors, $14 for students, and $8 for children 12 and under, not including N.C. sales tax.

Don’t miss this last opportunity to see Moana Jr. before it’s gone! For more information, visit thegreenroomtheatre.org or call 828-464-6583.

The Green Room Community Theatre is a funded affiliate of Arts Culture Catawba.

Photo Credit: Ken Burns.