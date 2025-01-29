Vale, NC – Hart Square Foundation will welcome guests to the Sweet Hart Pioneer Dinner on February 8th and 22nd. This one-of-a-kind dining experience is inspired by 19th century recipes. Using a traditional 1800’s cookbook, Chef Ben Sullivan of Cranford Hospitality will craft a multi-course dinner that embraces our ancestral roots with an upscale, modern twist.

First Course

Biscuits with Butter and Pepper Jelly

Second Course

Kale and Winter Squash Salad with spiced pecans, pickled onions, apples, and ginger dressing

Third Course

Roasted Chicken Breast with creamed greens, cornmeal dumplings, and country ham butter sauce

Fourth Course

Sweet Potato Pudding with caramelized buttermilk sauce

This event will showcase traditional artisans demonstrating their crafts and trades during the event. These dedicated volunteers are committed to preserving cultural heritage for future generations. A silent auction benefiting historic preservation and programming at Hart Square Village will take place featuring handcrafted items: pottery, fiber arts, paintings and more.

Development Director, Lorissa Vines, states “The Sweet Hart Pioneer Dinner is a unique, immersive dining experience. This event is a great way to support historic preservation and traditional arts while making memories and enjoying a special evening at Hart Square.”

Reserve your seat today to step back in time for this historical dining experience. Tickets must be purchased by Noon on February 3rd for the February 8th dinner and by Noon on February 17th for the February 22nd dinner. Tickets are available at: https://shorturl.at/thPn1

Hart Square Village is an open-air museum located in Vale, North Carolina, consisting of over 100 historic log structures built between 1760 and 1893. Hart Square Foundation is the non-profit organization tasked with preserving Hart Square Village and sharing traditional arts and trades.