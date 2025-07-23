Hickory – Learn more about BikeWalk NC at the West Hickory Senior Center on Monday, July 28, at 10:30 AM. BikeWalk NC is North Carolina’s statewide advocate for safe walking, cycling, and other modes of human-powered transportation/active mobility.

Bruce Tretter, Hickory resident and BikeWalk NC board member, will share about creating safer streets and healthier road conditions for all. There will also be discussion about the upcoming 14th Annual NC BikeWalk Transportation Summit held in Hickory this September. Contact the Catawba Council on Aging to register at 828-328-2269. The West Hickory Senior Center is located at 400 17th St SW, Hickory.