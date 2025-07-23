Hickory – The Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Department will host the Lightning Bug Boogie 5K Trail Run on Friday, Aug. 15, at 9 p.m. at the Lake Hickory Trails.

This course will consist of some portions of paved trail, as well as off-road trails that include hills, descents, tight turns, roots, rocks, and other trail-type features. All participants will be required to have a light in the form of a headlamp or flashlight.

Early registration is $30 until Aug. 3, then the price increases to $35. Registration is open online at runsignup.com/Race/NC/Hickory/HickoryKSeries until Friday, Aug. 15, at 8:45 p.m. A custom t-shirt is included with all purchases prior to Aug. 3.

After the race, an awards ceremony will recognize the top three men and women in all age categories. Winners will receive a custom medal.

Runners can pick up their bibs and event t-shirts on Thursday, Aug. 14, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Highland Recreation Center. Participants can also pick up their materials from 7-8:30 p.m. on the day of the race.

The Lightning Bug Boogie is the third race in a series of 5K races hosted by the City of Hickory. Runners can sign up for any or all races for a chance to win overall prizes. Learn more about the series at https://tinyurl.com/263cxm9v.

Timing will be done by Agape Timing Company.

The Lightning Bug Boogie is presented by Frye Regional Medical Center, the Official Healthcare Provider of the Hickory 5K Series.

The Lake Hickory Trails, and the trailhead at Hickory City Park, are located at 1581 12th Street Drive NW in Hickory.

Please contact Lance Riddile at 828-261-2254 or via email at lriddile@hickorync.gov for more information.