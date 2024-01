Hickory – Join the City of Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism on Saturday, Feb. 24, 11am – 1pm at the Ridgeview Recreation Center for Living Wax Museum exhibit.

Know the Past, Shape the Future. We are thrilled to announce that we are once again hosting a Living Wax Museum at the Ridgeview Recreation Center!

We hope you will join us on Saturday, February 24th to witness living embodiments of historical figures, each portraying their characters with precision and passion.