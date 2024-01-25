Hiddenite, NC – The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center is thrilled to co-sponsor a celebration in honor of Black History Month, in partnership with the NAACP. The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 24th, at 2 pm, at the Hiddenite Center’s Educational Complex Ballroom (70 Hiddenite Church Rd, Hiddenite).

The festivities will comprise a keynote speaker, talented live performers, and a delicious food spread. A portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to the Bridge Community, a non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing the quality of life across the diverse communities of Alexander County. The tickets for this event are priced at $20 per person. Limited seating is available and pre-registration is required. The Center looks forward to sharing this event with the community.

TO REGISTER AND PURCHASE TICKETS or to learn more about the Hiddenite Center, call 828-632-6966, visit hiddenitearts.org, or email [email protected].

Hiddenite Center programs and events are supported by the N.C. Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural Cultural Resources www.NCArts.org, with funding from the National Endowment Of The Arts and with generous funding from the Eileen and R. Y. Sharpe Family Foundation, The Winston Salem Foundation, the Sharpe Chair of Fine and Applied Arts at Appalachian State University, Alexander County government, the Town of Taylorsville, The Rotary Foundation, South Arts, Carpenter Foundation, and the Friends of the Center membership program. The Hiddenite Arts Heritage Center’s Lucas Mansion and Educational Complex are wheelchair accessible.