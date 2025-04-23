Hickory – Lizzie, the rock musical about Lizzie Borden, by Steven Cheslik-deMeyer, Tim Maner, and Alan Stevens Hewitt, will be taking over the Firemen’s Kitchen at the Hickory Community Theatre next week. Performances will run May 2-17 and tickets are now on sale.

This true crime drama, with a powerful rock score, is based on the true story of Lizzie Borden, who was accused of murdering her father and stepmother with an ax in 1892. It explores the events leading up to the murders, focusing on Lizzie’s family life, rebellious spirit, and the trial that followed. The story is told through the voices of four female characters who were central figures in the events. One of those is Emma Borden, Lizzie’s older sister. Making her HCT debut in this role is Lennie Abee.

A native of Morganton, Abee’s previous theatre credits include Zeke in High School Musical, Fester in The Addams Family and Ursula in The Little Mermaid. She says she chose to audition for Lizzie, “Because it felt like me. Emma is so stern and aggressive and HCT is such a welcoming and accepting place.” In her spare time she enjoys wig design and creating art.

Lizzie runs May 2-17 in the Firemen’s Kitchen and is rated R for strong adult language and situations. This production is recommended for mature audiences only. Tickets are $18 for adults and $12 for students. Visit hickorytheatre.org or call 828-328-2283 to purchase. The production is presented in association with The Guild at HCT.

Photo: Lennie Abee plays Emma Borden in Lizzie. The production will be playing May 2-17 in the Firemen’s Kitchen at the Hickory Community Theatre. Photo courtesy of subject.