Hickory – The OUTright Youth of Catawba Valley announced two upcoming events! Young Adult Skills Workshop and Prom Masquerade! with OUTright Youth of Catawba Valley

Young Adult Skills Workshop will take place every other Thursday from 6 to 8 PM, beginning April 24th, at 1331 4th St Dr NW, Suite I, Hickory, NC 28601

Cost: Free, RSVP through outrightyouthcv.org or on our Facebook event

Contact person: Rachael Woodard, Program Director, [email protected], 828-320-1937

Description: Are you an LGBTQ+ young adult or ally (ages 18 – 22) looking to learn skills that will help to further your academic career, job hunt, or career path?

In partnership with OUTright Youth of Catawba Valley and the Carolinas LGBT Chamber of Commerce, Blue Ridge Division, the Young Adult Skills Workshop is a biweekly meeting where entrepreneurship and other life and career skills will be shared by local business leaders to impart their hard-earned wisdom.

Together, we can empower the next generation of LGBTQ+ leaders, ensuring they feel confident, valued, and ready to make their mark on the world. Join us in fostering a future where every young person can thrive in their identities and ambitions.

Prom – Masquerade! With OUTright Youth of Catawba Valley on Saturday, May 17th, 6 PM to 10:30 PM at 1331 4th St Dr NW, Suite I, Hickory, NC 28601

Cost: $15/person or $25/couple (scholarships available upon request)

Contact person: Rachael Woodard, Program Director, [email protected], 828-320-1937

Tickets can be bought on our website or through our Facebook page. Tickets are $15 per person and $25 per couple.

Description: OUTright Youth of Catawba Valley cordially invites you to our very first prom – the theme is Masquerade! LGBTQ+ youth and allies in their Junior/Senior year of high school (ages 16 to 19) are invited to join us for a magical evening of dancing and celebration as we end the 2024-25 school year together.

Since we have limited space, if you are unable to attend but have already purchased a ticket, contact [email protected] immediately to get a refund on your ticket(s) so we can make space for those on our wait list.