Hickory – Redhawk Publications is delighted to announce the release of “Unknown Songs,” a book of song lyrics by Hickory artist Harold Humphrey. Showcasing his musical talent alongside his digital art, this collection invites readers, musicians, and aspiring artists to embark on a creative journey of interpretation and self-expression.

Harold Humphrey, a retired architect and accomplished artist hailing from California and currently residing in Hickory, NC, has captivated audiences with his stone sculptures, paintings, and various creative endeavors throughout the years. Now, his musical talents are set to engage the public’s imagination with the release of “Unknown Songs.”

“It took me one year to write ‘Unknown Songs’,” says Harold Humphrey. “This book represents a series of lyrics that I have written over the years, never before published or recorded. The lyrics explore a wide range of topics, including life, love, my Christian faith, and more. Bringing this book to life has been a realization of my lifelong dream to share these songs with the world.”

“Unknown Songs” goes beyond traditional song lyrics by incorporating musical chords and vibrant digital images created by Humphrey himself. This unique blend of artistry provides readers with a multifaceted experience, enabling them to explore the lyrics through both visual and musical lenses.

The target audience for “Unknown Songs” encompasses not only fellow songwriters but also aspiring musicians and vocalists. Harold Humphrey hopes that readers will engage with the book in an interactive manner, taking up their instruments and making his songs their own by interpreting them as they see fit. He envisions a fun experiment where others embrace and personalize his work, transforming it into something entirely new. For non-musicians, the book’s lyrics can be enjoyed as poetry, while Humphrey’s digital art adds an extra layer of visual delight for everyone to appreciate.

Layout Director Mel Zimmermann, thrilled by the opportunity to publish this unique project, shares his excitement. “We’ve never published a book of song lyrics before, but as a musician myself, I couldn’t resist. I can already imagine scratching out chords and envisioning how I want the songs to sound. Harold’s generosity in granting permission for readers to interpret and create their own melodies is truly a creative gift to the public. We hope that people will embrace the challenge, play the chords, and share their completed versions online, allowing us all to revel in the diverse interpretations.”

For more information about the book visit http://tinyurl.com/HaroldHumphreySongs

Redhawk Publications is an artistic initiative of the Catawba Valley Community College, publishing written works of interest for the local community, North Carolina, and the entire United States. Established in 2017, Redhawk Publications offers over 125 titles to date and is one of only three community colleges nationwide with a publishing press. For additional information on Redhawk Publications, visit their website at https://redhawkpublications.com, or contact Patty Thompson at [email protected].