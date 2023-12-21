Hickory – Nominations are accepted now through January 8th for the annual Spirit of King Awards. The awards are presented to an individual, organization, and volunteer in the Hickory community who embodies the spirit of Rev. Dr. King’s legacy of inclusion of people of all races and cultures, making our community a better place to live for all its citizens.

Nominations will include contact information for the nominee, as well as a specific description in 300 words or less of how the nominee has embodied the ideals of Dr. King. Nomination forms are available at the Patrick Beaver and Ridgeview libraries or by calling Morning Star First Baptist Church at 828-327-2067. Please submit nominations by mail to Spirit of King Committee, Morning Star First Baptist Church, 126 4th Ave SW, Hickory, NC 28602 or [email protected]

Nominations are welcome through January 8th, 2024. The awards are given as part of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. service on Sunday, January 15, 2024 at Exodus Missionary Outreach United Church of Christ at 3:00 p.m. This worship service is sponsored by the Hickory Area Ministers and the Greater Hickory Ministerial Alliance.