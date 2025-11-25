Local Attorney Returns To The Stage In Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer, Opens Dec. 5

Hickory – The Rankin-Bass Christmas special is a time-tested classic for the holidays. Rudolph, the most famous reindeer of all, as he sets out on an unforgettable journey to discover where he belongs. Along the way, he meets Hermey the Elf who dreams of being a dentist, the courageous Yukon Cornelius, and a host of quirky characters from the Island of Misfit Toys. With timeless songs like “A Holly Jolly Christmas,” “We’re a Couple of Misfits,” and “Silver and Gold,” this delightful musical captures the nostalgic charm and whimsy that generations have grown up with.

Along with Rudolph and the rest, Sam the Snowman is another iconic character who narrates the story. In the production coming to the Hickory Community Theatre, Sam is played by local attorney David Hood. He is a partner with the law firm Patrick, Harper and Dixon, where he serves as Partnership Chair.

“After seven years I’ve decided to get back on stage,” Hood said. My last outing was in 2018 at the Green Room Community Theatre, when I played Ebeneezer Scrooge. It’s wonderful to be back at HCT playing such an iconic character.

Performances: December 5th through 20th, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sundays at 2:30pm and Thursday, December 18th at 7:30pm.

Tickets: $18 adults / $12 students and youth, ages 3-18. This show is recommended for age three and up. Visit hickorytheatre.org or call 828-328-2283 to purchase.

Hickory Community Theatre is a funded affiliate of Arts Culture Catawba and receives sustaining support from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. This production of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer is produced by Alex Lee, Inc. Season 77 support is provided by The City of Hickory, A Cleaner World, Shurtape Technologies, Acuña & Acuña Dentistry, and BelleAge.