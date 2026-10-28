Hickory – The Hickory Academy of Martial Arts, is thrilled to announce that student athlete William Newman has captured three International Combat Organisation (ICO) World Championship titles while representing Team USA. The prestigious global event took place last week, from October 14–18, 2026, at the Maison des Sports in Thonon-les-Bains, France.

The ICO World Championships 2026 was the largest in the organization’s history, drawing nearly 1,200 elite athletes from 35 countries who competed across thousands of entries. Facing fierce international competition, Newman delivered a masterful performance on the mats, winning three of his divisions to bring home a trio of gold medals.

“Seeing William get the opportunity to travel and compete is a big honor, and we are glad he was able to have this experience. Winning three titles was definitely icing on the cake!” said Joshua Page, Newman’s coach and instructor at Hickory Academy.

Winning a single world title requires immense sacrifice, but securing three on foreign soil speaks directly to his work ethic, mental toughness, and love for the sport. This is an experience few martial artist get to have.

Newman’s performance contributed to Team USA’s standout showing at the tournament, where the American delegation led the global medal standings against nations like England, Ireland, and France.