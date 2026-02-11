Hickory – Western Piedmont Symphony (WPS), the professional orchestra of the western foothills of North Carolina, presents LOVE MUSIC: AN EVENING OF ROMANCE & STRINGS on Saturday, February 14, 2026, at 5:30 p.m. at Drendel Auditorium (SALT Block) in Hickory. This Valentine’s Day special event invites audiences to begin their evening with live music that celebrates romance, connection, and timeless melodies.

Performed by the WPS Maestro’s Quartet, the program features a lovingly curated mix of light classical favorites, jazz standards, and timeless love songs, including My Funny Valentine, A Thousand Years, and Marry You. Drendel Auditorium offers the perfect setting for this intimate event, creating a romantic atmosphere where the warmth of live string music sets the tone for the evening. The one-hour performance begins at 5:30 p.m., a wonderful way to kick off Valentine’s Day while leaving plenty of time to continue the celebration over dinner afterward.

A special Valentine’s Duo Package enhances the evening with premium seating and two sparkling wine beverages served in collectible WPS sippy cups, ready for guests upon arrival. Concessions will be open one hour before the performance, allowing audiences to settle in and enjoy the atmosphere, and a merchandise table will be available for those who wish to browse new Western Piedmont Symphony apparel, including cozy WPS hoodies.

Whether you are planning a thoughtful surprise or a shared evening out, LOVE MUSIC: AN EVENING OF ROMANCE & STRINGS offers a memorable way to celebrate Valentine’s Day. With beautiful live string music in a warm, intimate environment, the performance provides a romantic beginning to an evening meant to be savored. Thoughtfully timed to lead into dinner plans, this Valentine’s concert is designed to make the holiday feel truly special. Tickets are available at wpsymphony.org.

LOVE MUSIC tickets are $30-$45. To purchase tickets, visit wpsymphony.org, call 828.324.8603, or stop by the Western Piedmont Symphony Box Office located on the SALT Block at 243 Third Avenue NE, Hickory, NC 28601. The Box Office is open Wednesday through Friday, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Up next, Western Piedmont Symphony continues its Masterworks series with MASTERWORKS: GRANT US PEACE on Saturday, February 28, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. at P.E. Monroe Auditorium in Hickory. In a powerful collaboration with the Hickory Choral Society, Catawba Valley Community College Chorus and Ensemble, and Lenoir-Rhyne University A Cappella Choir, this moving program explores humanity’s enduring longing for peace in a turbulent world. Featuring acclaimed baritone Michael Adams and soprano Janinah Burnett, the concert brings together orchestral and choral masterworks including John Adams’s Christian Zeal and Activity, Debussy’s The Martyrdom of St. Sebastian, and Vaughan Williams’s Dona nobis pacem (Grant Us Peace). For more information about the Western Piedmont Symphony 2025–2026 season of concerts and events, visit wpsymphony.org. Please note that all programs, artists, venues, prices, and dates are subject to change.