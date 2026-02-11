New To Theaters And Disc

NOW IN THEATERS:

Dracula – Filmmaker Luc Besson brings us his version of the often adapted Bram Stoker novel, this time aided with the casting of Christoph Waltz and Caleb Landry Jones.

NEW TO DISC:

Warner Brothers:

New catalog 4K releases abound from the label this week. The well-regarded and much-loved Ben Hur (1959) and All the President’s Men (1976) make their UHD debut with sparkling new transfers and a few new bonus materials in addition to the archival extras from previous releases. The films are being released in both standard and steelbook format.

MVD:

Two films starring Jean Claude Van Damme, Double Impact (1991) and Knock Off (1998), both come to the 4K format this week with new restorations and some great bonus materials sure to please fans of the films.

Arrow Video:

The bizarre but somewhat entertaining sci-fi/horror hybrid, The Visitor (1979), arrives in a deluxe new 4K set from the label with the usual copious amount of bonus materials found in the label’s releases.

Kino:

New Blu Ray releases from the label this week include the comedy, A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon (1988), the westerner, The Hi-Lo Country (1998) and the biopic of ragtime composer, Scott Joplin (1977), which stars Billy Dee Williams in the title role. New commentaries are also included.

Disney:

New releases from the label include the umpteenth entry in the Predator saga, Predator: Badlands (2025) and the recent drama, Rental Family (2025), which stars Brendan Fraser.

Paramount:

Previously issued 4K releases of Mean Girls (2004) and Small Soldiers (1998) that had gone out of print are now being reissued this week in identical packaging.

Universal:

New 4K releases from the label are the recent theatrical offerings, Song Sung Blue (2025) and Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 (2025). Catalog releases from the label include a 4K makeover of A Beautiful Mind (2001) and Blu Ray releases of Here Come the Waves (1944), Birth of the Blues (1941), Sing You Sinners (1938) and The Benny Goodman Story (1956).

Shout Factory:

New 4K catalog releases from the label include the recent remake, Deathstalker (2025), that actioner, Wrath of Man (2022), the actioner, Brotherhood of the Wolf (2001), Dead Silence (2007) and Nightcrawlers (2014). The majority of these new releases include new bonus materials as well.

Lionsgate:

The label is issuing a 35th anniversary 4K steelbook edition of The Doors (1991) and is also issuing both 4K and Blu Ray releases of the recent sequel, Now You See Me, Now You Don’t (2025).

Warner Archive:

The label is bundling together several of their previous Blu Ray releases and issuing them together according to subject. This week’s offerings include The Spencer Tracy 4 Film Collection (1936-1955), Broadway on the Big Screen (1954-1971) and The Fred Astaire 4 Film Collection (1948-1968).

Questions/comments? filmfan1970@hotmail.com