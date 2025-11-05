Hickory – The City of Hickory will host its annual holiday season kickoff event, the Lowes Foods Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting, on Friday, Nov. 21. Lowes Foods has been the sponsor of this festive event since the first year.

A special procession of the Fallen Heroes ministry to honor fallen soldiers from North Carolina will begin at 5:45 p.m., preceding the parade, which will directly follow.

Hickory Football Club (Hickory FC) has been selected as the grand marshal of the parade this year and will lead the floats, vehicles, and participants through downtown. Hickory FC is a semi-professional soccer team based in Hickory, North Carolina. Competing in the National Premier Soccer League (NPSL), Hickory FC made history by winning the 2025 NPSL National Championship. The club plays its home matches at Moretz Stadium, located on the campus of Lenoir-Rhyne University. Known for its passionate fan base and strong community ties, Hickory FC has quickly become a rising force in American grassroots soccer.

Parade entries will be announced as they pass by the parking deck on First Avenue NW. A committee of community leaders and volunteers will serve as judges of the parade and give awards for the top three in each category: Schools, Churches, Civic Groups, Small Businesses (24 or less employees), and Large Businesses (25 or more employees).

At the conclusion of the parade, Santa’s float will stop at Union Square so he can light the Christmas tree in downtown Hickory. Holiday music will be performed by Hickory Music Factory until 8:30 p.m.

Although Santa will be departing for the North Pole after the tree lighting, a winter wonderland snow globe, sponsored by MBA Roofing, will be on Union Square for attendees to enter and take photographs.

The Newton Depot Christmas Layout, sponsored by the Newton Depot Authority, will display two beautiful 8-foot by 6-foot trains and a moving trolley on The Sails on the Square Stage for all to see.

Jeff Kincaid Insurance Group will offer free hot chocolate under The Sails on the Square.

Many downtown businesses will remain open throughout the event and offer specials, making the evening a great time for patrons to begin their holiday shopping.

The parade will follow the following route:

Parade starts at the intersection of Fourth Street NW and First Avenue NW

Continues on First Avenue NW towards City Hall

Turns right on North Center Street

Turns right on Main Avenue NW

Continues through Union Square and exits on Main Avenue NW (Santa will be dropped off at Union Square before exiting downtown)

Please note that certain downtown roads and parking areas will be closed for the event. To better accommodate the parade route and ensure spectator safety this year, on-street parking will not be permitted on First Avenue NW from Third Street NW to Second Street NW.

Visit www.hickorync.gov/christmasparade for more detailed information.