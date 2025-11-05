Hickory – Seniors Morning Out participants will enjoy a variety of activities in November including musical performances, crafting classes, and cooking demonstrations.

Any resident of Catawba County who is 60 or older is invited to join Seniors Morning Out (SMO), which is held Monday through Thursday mornings at five convenient locations. A hot, balanced lunch is served each day. Programs are free to participants, who may pick and choose which days to attend. Bus transportation to and from the sites is available in some locations.

Other program highlights are as follows:

At the Newton site, located at First Presbyterian Church, 701 N Main Ave, Newton: Nov 10, Library to Go with Sam Woolhiser; Nov 13, musical performance by Seniors on the Move; Nov 17, musical performance by Tim Hefner; Nov 19, field trip to Hamrick’s and Diane’s Dairy Center; Nov 20, Holiday Stress with Partners Health; Nov 25, Friendsgiving Site luncheon; Nov 26, musical performance by Cody Newton. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, please contact Rachel Jackson at 828-455-4133 at least two days in advance.

At the East Hickory site, located at First United Methodist Church, 311 3rd Ave NE, Hickory: Nov 6, musical performance by Seniors on the Move; Nov 13, Grief and Loss at the Holidays with Julie, Carolina Caring; Nov 17, musical program by the First United Methodist Children; Nov 18, Cold Weather Awareness with Melanie Sigmon, Community Engagement Specialist; Nov 19, Name that Tune with Steve; Nov 25, Sing a Long with Suzie Q: 70’s Sizzle with Jennifer Williams, Hickory Public Library; Nov 26, Friendsgiving and cooking class: cranberry relish. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, please contact Lee Ann Breen at 828-320-5963 at least two days in advance.

At the North Hickory site, located at Sandy Ridge Baptist Church, 3702 16t St NE, Hickory: Nov 4, seated Yoga; Nov 12, coffee and chat: National Chicken Soup for the Soul Day and Chicken Soup; Nov 13, Fire and Burn Prevention with Melanie Sigmon, Community Engagement Specialist; Nov 17, cooking class: maple pecan crusted chicken and sweet potato souffle; Nov 19, Sing a Long with Suzie Q: 70’s Sizzle with Jennifer Williams, Hickory Public Library; Nov 20, Stress and the Holidays with Partners Health; Nov 24, crafts: banner of Thankfulness; Nov 25, Bingo; Nov 26, Thanksgiving Tea Party and Cake. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, please contact Cherie Grambow at least two days in advance by calling 828-323-8746.

At the Claremont site, located at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 3180 W Main St, Claremont: Nov 6, Sleep Health with Partners Health; Nov 12, musical performance by Cody Newton; Nov 13, Library to Go with Sam Woolhiser; Nov 18, crafting with Tonya Jarnac; Nov 19, Activity with Sherrills Ford Library; Nov 20, Medicare Open Enrollment: What you need to know with Vickie Blevins; Nov 24, Bingo; Nov 25, Thanksgiving celebration. If you would like to attend any of these programs, please call Kayla Smith at 828-320-0434 at least two days in advance.

At the Maiden site, located at the Maiden Community Center, 207 E Klutz St, Maiden: Nov 10, Digital Navigators visit; Nov 12, Stress and the Holidays with Partners Health; Nov 17, cooking class: pepperoni pizza cupcakes with Teresa Slaughter; Nov 19, coffee and chat with Nathaniel Austin; Nov 20, Cold Weather Safety with Melanie Sigmon, Community Engagement Specialist; Nov 24, Diabetic and Chronic Kidney Disease Friendly Recipe with Lisa; Nov 26, Friendsgiving Sing a Long with Charles Adams. If you would like to attend any of these programs, please call Lisa Adams at 828-320-5966.

Seniors Morning Out is operated by Senior Nutrition Services of Catawba County Social Services and is in need of volunteers to assist with the program between 8:30am and noon, Monday – Thursday. Please call 828-695-5610, if interested. In addition to SMO, Senior Nutrition Services operates Meals on Wheels and related programs in the county. You can volunteer for as little as 1.5 hours a month. To find out more, contact Senior Nutrition Services at 828-695-5610 during regular business hours, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except for holidays. For the latest updates, like their Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/MealsonWheelsofCatawbaCounty, or visit their website at http://www.MealsonWheelsofCatawbaCounty.org.

Catawba County Senior Nutrition Services is a United Way funded partner. Catawba County United Way’s mission is to increase the organized capacity of people to help others by mobilizing the caring power of our community. For more information, find us on Facebook, 828-327-6851 or www.ccunitedway.com