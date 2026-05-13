Hickory — Lenoir-Rhyne University is expanding opportunities through several new academic programs at the doctoral, graduate and undergraduate levels.

The university is launching new academic offerings designed to meet workforce demand, support career advancement and prepare graduates for leadership in growing industries. The new programs are:

Doctoral Programs

Doctor of Health Science

Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner, DNP

Graduate Programs

Applied Behavioral Analysis, M.S.

Healthcare Administration Certificate

Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner, Post-Master’s Certificate

Undergraduate Programs

Hospitality and Tourism Management, B.A.

Project Management, B.A.

Event Management Minor

Forensic Studies Minor

Pre-Law Minor

These additions reflect Lenoir-Rhyne’s commitment to growth, innovation and partnership.

“At Lenoir-Rhyne, we continue to build momentum by adding new academic programs aligned with the changing needs of today’s workforce, the interests of our students and our institutional strengths in business, behavioral health and health professions,” said Summer McGee, Ph.D., CPH, president of Lenoir-Rhyne University. “We look forward to welcoming students into these programs in the fall and to working with local businesses and community partners to create strong employment pipelines.”

The new programs expand opportunities for students seeking careers in high-demand fields, including healthcare, behavioral health, business, hospitality, law and project leadership. They also reflect the university’s continued focus on developing programs that respond to employer needs and regional workforce priorities.

With locations in Hickory and Asheville, as well as online, Lenoir-Rhyne serves students through undergraduate, graduate and doctoral programs grounded in academic excellence, personal attention and career preparation.

About Lenoir-Rhyne University

Lenoir-Rhyne University is a private, co-educational, comprehensive institution founded in 1891, with its traditional campus located in Hickory, North Carolina, a city of more than 40,000. The university has additional graduate centers in Asheville, N.C., and Columbia, S.C. Situated in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Lenoir-Rhyne is less than an hour’s drive from Charlotte, and the Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton Metropolitan Statistical Area has a population of about 365,000. The university now offers more than 45 undergraduate and 20 graduate degree programs to approximately 2,400 students. Lenoir-Rhyne University seeks to liberate mind and spirit, clarify personal faith, foster physical wholeness, build community and promote responsible leadership for service to the world. Affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA), Lenoir-Rhyne is open to people from all religious and non-religious backgrounds. Learn more at www.lr.edu.