Conover, NC – The City of Conover and the Norman B. Coley Foundation are excited to announce the return of NormFest on Friday, May 15, 2026, at the Norman B. Coley Amphitheater in Conover City Park.

The free community event will take place from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and feature an evening packed with live music, local food vendors, beverages, and family friendly fun in the heart of downtown Conover.

This year’s lineup includes performances by David Wiseman, Grateful Dudes, and Gone Country, bringing a mix of bluegrass, country, rock, and crowd favorites to the amphitheater stage. Attendees can also enjoy a variety of local food trucks and vendors throughout the evening, including Dig’n Dogs, Gas Up, Wholey Cow, Taqueria El Alazan y El Rosillo, Kona Ice, and Thee Stuffed Waffle. Beverages will be available from 1877 Pub & Grub.

NormFest was created to honor the legacy of Norman B. Coley and the impact he had on the Conover community. Following his passing, the Norman B. Coley Foundation partnered with the City of Conover to establish the amphitheater bearing his name, with a continued mission of bringing live entertainment, music, and community experiences to residents and visitors alike.

Event Details:

Date: Friday, May 15, 2026

Location: Conover City Park – 361 5th Ave SE, Conover, NC 28613.

Time: Starts @ 6pm

Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets, friends, and family for an evening celebrating music, community, and the start of another summer season in Conover.

For more information, visit www.conovernc.gov or follow @ConoverNC on social media. The City of Conover urges concertgoers to grab dinner or explore the numerous small businesses throughout town prior to heading to the amphitheater!