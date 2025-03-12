Valdese, NC – It’s that time again! Downtown Valdese will soon be sprinkled with tiny green leprechauns and the sidewalks will be flooded with children searching high and low, hoping to be lucky enough to spot one! And new this year…lucky ducks are joining the mix! Farris Insurance Agency will be hiding 75 ducks downtown as well! Find a duck? Take it to Farris Insurance for a prize and take a photo with Lucky the Leprechaun! Leprechauns can be turned in at the Old Rock School for a pot o’ gold! The hunt will take place Friday, March 14th from 9-5:00 P.M. along Main Street Valdese (Carolina St to the Old Rock School). 250 leprechauns will be hidden…those who find one can bring him to the Old Rock School to receive a pot o’ gold prize! Leave no stone unturned…but remember, please limit ONE leprechaun or duck per CHILD! We want everyone to have a chance at some St Patrick’s Day fun!

Leprechaun hunters and their families are also encouraged to take advantage of the unique downtown district of Valdese. With over ten locally owned restaurants, downtown art, and several charming boutiques, Valdese has something to offer for everyone. Several businesses will be offering other St. Patrick’s Day goodies and treats for adults/children alike! A local business guide can be found at visitvaldese.com.

For information on Valdese events, go to visitvaldese.com or please call Valdese Community Affairs at 828-879-2129.