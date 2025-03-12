Hickory – There’s no shortage of excitement at Hickory Community Theatre, with a critically acclaimed historical comedy on stage, two rock musicals in rehearsal, upcoming classes, and the highly anticipated Vacation Extravaganza fundraiser.

Due to overwhelming demand, The Book of Will by Lauren Gunderson has been extended for two additional performances. The original third weekend of shows—Thursday and Friday, March 13 and 14, at 7:30 PM, and Saturday, March 15, at 2:30 PM—is nearly sold out. The added performances will take place on Thursday and Friday, March 20 and 21, at 7:30 PM.

Tickets are $18 for adults and $12 for students (18 and under). Visit hickorytheatre.org or call 828-328-2283 to purchase. The Book of Will is rated PG and is produced in association with Alice and John McDonough and David and Maria Williams, with additional support from Steve Austin and Sherry Griffin.

Rock Musicals Take Center Stage

In April, local actor Joey Nuhfer returns to HCT as Judas Iscariot in Jesus Christ Superstar. While often found in the orchestra pit as a music director for productions such as Rock of Ages, Kinky Boots, and Ride the Cyclone, Nuhfer is no stranger to being onstage. He made his HCT debut in 2020 as Trevor in The Jungle Fun Room, earning the Kay Award for Outstanding Male Newcomer. He later performed in Something Rotten and had a cameo as Virgil the Rat in Ride the Cyclone. Nuhfer holds a Computer Science degree from Appalachian State University and works as an IT Software Engineer for Duke Energy.

Jesus Christ Superstar runs April 4–19 in the Jeffers Theatre and is rated PG-13. Tickets are $18 for adults and $12 for students. Visit hickorytheatre.org or call 828-328-2283 to purchase. The production is presented in association with MOReON Productions.

Another familiar face, Jenni Canterbury, will make her Firemen’s Kitchen debut as Lizzie Borden in the rock musical Lizzie. Canterbury has appeared in eight previous productions on the Pamela Livingstone Stage, making her HCT debut in 2014 as Ariel in The Little Mermaid Jr., a role that earned her the Kay Award for Outstanding Lead Actress. In 2017, she received three Kay Awards: Outstanding Lead Actress for Peter and the Starcatcher, which also won Outstanding Ensemble, and Outstanding Supporting Actress for her role as Mimi in Rent. She was most recently scene as Heather McNamara in OutThere Theatre Co.’s production of the musical, Heathers.

Lizzie opens May 2 and runs through May 17 in the Firemen’s Kitchen. The production, rated R, is presented in association with The Guild at HCT.

Limited Spots Left for Learning Laban Workshop

Only three spots remain for the Learning Laban workshop this Saturday. This adult (18+) movement class runs from 4–7 PM. Advance registration is required—secure your spot at hickorytheatre.org/classes or call 828-327-3855.

Vacation Extravaganza—Hickory’s Best Party!

Tickets are now on sale for Hickory Community Theatre’s annual fundraiser, the Vacation Extravaganza, set for Monday, June 10, at the theatre (30 3rd St NW, Downtown Hickory). Doors open at 6:30 PM.

Widely regarded as “the best party in Hickory,” this lively event features music by local favorite 20/20, delicious food and drinks, and an extensive online silent auction. The highlight of the night is the “draw-down” raffle for a $10,000 grand prize. Only 450 tickets will be sold, making the odds of winning approximately 1,100 times greater than being struck by lightning and 391,000 times better than winning the lottery! Non-winning tickets will be re-entered for a second-chance $1,000 prize.

Tickets are $140 (admits two) and can be purchased by phone at 828-328-2283, online at hickorytheatre.org, or in person at the HCT box office (30 3rd St NW, Downtown Hickory). Box office hours are Monday–Friday, 11 AM–5 PM.

HCT is a Funded Affiliate of Arts Culture Catawba. The 76th season is made possible through support from A Cleaner World, Protection Products, Inc., Shurtape Technologies, BelleAge, Covington Dental, and LifeRootz. HCT also receives sustaining support from the North Carolina Arts Council, part of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

Top Photo : (L-R) Paul Sapp, Eric Seale, Christopher Honsaker and Allison Finch in The Book of Will. The show continues March 13-21 in the Firemen’s Kitchen, with performances at 7:30pm on Thursdays and Fridays and 2:30pm on Saturday, March 15. Photo by Ken Burns.

Bottom Photo: Jenni Canterbury returns to the Hickory Community Theatre in the upcoming production of the rock musical Lizzie. Performances will be May 2-17 in the Firemen’s Kitchen. Photo by Ethan Fite.