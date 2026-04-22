Hickory – The stakes are high when macbitches comes to the Firemen’s Kitchen at Hickory Community Theatre. This dark comedy runs May 1–16, with tickets now on sale at hickorytheatre.org/box-office.

Written by Sophie McIntosh, macbitches dives into the cutthroat world of college theatre, where ambition, rivalry, and insecurity collide. When a freshman is cast as Lady Macbeth, tensions explode among a group of senior acting students who expected the role to be theirs. With biting humor and unapologetic edge, the play explores ego, identity, and the pressure to succeed in creative spaces.

Alice Gomez plays Piper, a character she connects to through a shared search for identity and expression. “If you can choose to be anything, choose to be the reason someone feels heard, loved, seen and welcomed,” she said. Gomez is a Hickory native and a kids fitness and dance coach with a background in theatre performance.

Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm; Sundays at 2:30pm; and Thursday, May 14 at 7:30pm. Due to adult language and content, the production is recommended for ages 18 and up.

Tickets are $18 for adults and $12 for youth and students. Tickets are available at hickorytheatre.org or by calling 828-328-2283.

macbitches is produced in association with Pretty Chicken Productions, with additional support from a Friend of the Theatre. Hickory Community Theatre is a funded affiliate of Arts Culture Catawba and receives sustaining support from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. Season 77 support is provided by the City of Hickory, A Cleaner World, Shurtape Technologies, Acuña & Acuña Dentistry, and BelleAge.

Summer Camps Offer Creative Adventures for Young Performers

Hickory Community Theatre’s 2026 summer camps offer engaging opportunities for students to build confidence and creativity on stage. Registration is now open for all sessions.

For ages 9–11, Broadway’s Boldest Villains (June 15–19) explores the most iconic musical theatre villains, while Zero to Hero (June 22–26) focuses on heroic characters and storytelling. Both camps run from 9 AM to 12 PM.

For teens ages 12–14, Teen Improvageddon! (June 15–19) delivers a high-energy experience combining improvisation, teamwork, and performance, meeting from 2–5 PM.

Tuition for each camp is $150 and includes a camp T-shirt. For full details and registration, visit hickorytheatre.org/classes.

PHOTO: Alice Gomez plays Piper in macbitches, running May 1–16 in the Firemen’s Kitchen at Hickory Community Theatre. Photo by Katie Stone.