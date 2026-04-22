Hickory – Exodus Homes and Exodus Missionary Outreach Church are hosting a special event on Saturday April 25, 2026 starting at 9:00am called Second Chance The Next Move, From Surviving to Thriving After Incarceration. reaching out to formerly incarcerated people and those with criminal records. The collateral consequences of incarceration and having a criminal record often leads to barriers in housing, employment, education, and other areas that make it very difficult, if not sometimes impossible, for people to get a second chance in life.

In 2017, Prison Fellowship, www.prisonfellowship.org, spearheaded Second Chance Month, and since then, multiple U.S. Presidents, the U.S. Senate, and 35 states now recognize April as Second Chance Month in the United States.

To promote awareness and encourage second chances, April’s Second Chance Month encourages the community to recognize the importance of forgiveness and personal growth, share stories of individuals who have successfully turned their lives around, engage in community service to support those seeking a fresh start, advocate for policies that provide opportunities for rehabilitation and reintegration, host events or workshops focused on resilience and overcoming challenges, and utilize social media to spread awareness and inspire others to embrace second chances.

The event at Exodus will feature a powerful panel discussion of formerly incarcerated people with real stories, real struggles, and real solutions. The public is invited to join in this impactful and honest conversation about life after incarceration and what it takes to rebuild, refocus and make the next move. The day will also be one of fun and fellowship with a cookout and a spades tournament, chess tournament, and dominoes tournament. Rev. Reggie Longcrier, executive director of Exodus Homes and senior founding pastor of Exodus Missionary Outreach United Church of Church is excited about the event saying, “This will be a day to celebrate the progress we are making in reducing the stigma of incarceration and criminal records as we highlight the great movement of second chance people who have successfully re-entered society as productive, law abiding, tax paying citizens of the community,. They deserve to be treated with dignity and respect, starting with our language. They are not felons, convicts, or offenders. They are citizens of the community who have paid their debt to society and are ready to begin again.”

The event is free and all are welcome to attend, For more information, please contact Daniel Gregory danielg@exodus-homes.com or 252-544-3522.