Valdese, NC – Rock School Arts Foundation is looking for a creative or artistic individual to instruct students in an 8-week K-2 Basics in Art after-school class and a creative or artistic individual to instruct Third – Fifth Grade students in an 8-week after-school class on Tuesdays in the Fall. The Foundation would like for the 3-5 age group to concentrate on one of the following areas: Drawing/Painting/Collage/Sculpture/Watercolor/Art Journaling/Printmaking/Textile Art.

Class starts at 3 and end at 4pm.

Please call 828-838-9806 or email rsaf1893@gmail.com Sharon Bowman for more information.