Hickory – The Guy Who Didn’t Like Musicals, the opening show of the Hickory Community Theatre’s 76th season, features a talented cast of local actors who play multiple roles. One of these actors is Sarah Deutsch, who recently relocated to Statesville from Pittsburgh, PA.

With equal parts of horror, science fiction and musical comedy, The Guy Who Didn’t Like Musicals, takes place in the fictional small town of Hatchetfield. The day after a meteor crashes into the local theatre, Hatchetfield residents slowly, one-by-one, start singing and dancing their way through the day. Deutsch plays triple roles as Zoey, a barista who is infected early on, Alice, a high school student waiting to be rescued from the oncoming musical horde, and a Greenpeace protestor.

She made her HCT debut in December, in the dual roles of Olga and Paulina in Anastasia. Her other recent roles include Ariel in Footloose at Theatre Statesville and Bridget in the Lee Street Theatre’s upcoming production of Lizzie. In addition to her acting talents, Deutsch is an accomplished figure skater, as well as a dancer and aerialist. Her talents go beyond the performing arts though, as she is currently working on her PhD in Physics through Cornell University and visited the Large Hadron Collider at CERN (outside Geneva, Switzerland) in 2019.

Regarding this upcoming production, Deutsch remarked, “I’ve made amazing friendships through Hickory Community Theatre and I’m very grateful for that. As far as this show, I’ve been a fan of StarKid Productions for years.” StarKid, also known as Team StarKid, is an American musical theatre company founded in 2009.

Performances of The Guy Who Didn’t Like Musicals will be August 30 through September 14, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sundays at 2:30pm and Thursday, September 12 at 7:30pm in the Jeffers Theatre. Tickets are $18 for adults and $12 for students and youth 18 & under. Tickets may be purchased online at hickorytheatre.org or by phone at 828-328-2283.

The Guy Who Didn’t Like Musicals is rated PG-13, with adult language and cartoonish violence.

The Hickory Community Theatre is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County. The theatre’s 76th season is sponsored by PPI, Inc. and LifeRootz.

PHOTO: (left to right) Sarah Deutsch plays the roles of Alice, Zoey and Greenpeace Protestor in The Guy Who Didn’t Like Musicals, coming August 30 to the Hickory Community Theatre. Performances will run through September 14 in the Jeffers Theatre. Photo by Eric Seale.