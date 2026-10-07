Money At The Fair

The most recent Hickory American Legion Fair is over. Every year, the fair marks another harvest season, a time when farmers are bringing the crop in, comparing their yield and getting ready for winter. It’s a cyclical thing.

This year was noted as the 113th year of the fair, which means organizers look to the 1913 fair as a first. And yet, in 1912 there was a fair here. And this one invited folks to be a part of the festivities in a way that no fair did before or since.

For reasons never fully explained, organizers of the 1912 Fair wanted to make sure of a robust turnout, so they decided spread “the news that not only was everything free at the Fair” but they were also giving people “twenty dollars to come to the Fair.”

Now when adjusted for inflation, a sawbuck in 1912 would be worth $670 today. I don’t know about you but I would show up almost any place for that amount of money, especially a location where I will likely have a good time. Plus, as advertised, everything else is free.

As you might image, the offer was not what it seemed. While you did indeed get paid $20 if you showed up, the money just happened to be Confederate money. Issued by the Confederate States of America, of which North Carolina and Catawba County was a part at the time, it seems fair promoters had a stack of Confederate 20s and sought to use them to attract customers.

What sparked the recollection was a 1954 article in the pages of the Hickory Daily Record. It seems that a Mrs. C.H. Pons of Valdese brought one of those twenties into the newspaper office. There was an inscription on the back that in red letters stated, “Meet me at Hickory, Oct. 30-31, Nov. 1, 1912, Catawba County Fair.”

No one ever said how many of these bills floated around the Catawba County area during or after this promotion but consider that, at the time, the Civil War had only been over for less than 50 years. Reportedly, Mrs. Pons found the twenty in an old dictionary belonging to her father, Frank Young of Connelly Springs. He kept the bill all those years.

Collectors will probably tell you that the fair imprint on the back ruined the value of the Confederate artifact. Checking online these days, an 1864 issue (the most plentiful) is worth somewhere between $50 and $150 dollars as an antique, based on condition. As currency, it has no value given that the Confederate States of America has been defunct for over 160 years.

According to one remembrance, “Some enterprising Fair manager, having a bundle of the bogus bills and tired of wallpapering his home with them, evidently used them to good advantage to advertise the Fair.”

To distance themselves from those kinds of shenanigans, perhaps that’s why the current fair association dates its beginning from the following year and not 1912.