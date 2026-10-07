New In Theaters, Disc And Streaming

NOW IN THEATERS:

Digger – Tom Cruise and director Alejandro Inarritu team up for this attempt at satire and black comedy, revolving around a powerful man’s attempts to redeem himself after unleashing a disaster.

NEW TO STREAMING:

Your Attention Please (2026) is a new documentary from filmmaker Sara Robin that explores the controversial claims that Mark Zuckerberg and Meta deliberately designed their platforms to be addictive to children. At the center of the film is a woman whose son was a victim of cyber bullying whose story alternates with the ongoing legal issues connected with the story. (Available on Apple)

NEW TO DISC:

Warner Brothers:

The label is issuing a newly restored 40th anniversary edition of Little Shop of Horrors (1986), which includes both the theatrical cut and the director’s cut with a much darker ending. There are also a few new bonus featurettes included as well.

The label is also issuing a Harry Potter: 8-Film Collection (2001-2011), which is basically just a repackaging of the previously issued titles in 4K and now bundled together in a steelbook set.

Universal:

New steelbook editions from the label abound this week with newly repackaged 4K sets of An American Werewolf in London (1981), Van Helsing (2004) and this past summer’s Steven Spielberg entry, Disclosure Day (2026). Not much new in the way of extras but completists may be interested in a purchase.

Paramount:

The label is issuing the Best-of clip compilation from last summer, Jackass: Best and Last (2026) on Blu Ray format.

Also being issued this week from the label are still more repackagings of previously issued releases which include 4K steelbooks of Pet Sematary (1989) and Halloween H20: Twenty Years Later (1998).

Shout Factory:

The label is issuing another volume of their Hong Kong Cinema Classics series in 4K format. Titles included in the set are the five films in the Aces Go Places series of films. There is new bonus material to be found as well.

Kino Lorber:

The label is issuing on Blu Ray format the well-reviewed documentary on pop star turned music producer, Peter Asher, entitled Peter Asher: Everywhere Man (2025). There are a few new bonuses included in addition to the movie.

The label is also issuing Blu Ray editions of the previously issued 4K titles, Convoy (1978) and Death on the Nile (1978).

Disney:

The label is issuing on 4K in steelbook format, as expected, the live action adaptation of Moana (2026) for those who can’t get enough of the property. There are a few new featurettes included.

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