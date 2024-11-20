Morganton, NC – Get ready to kick off the holiday season in Morganton with a magical day filled with festive fun! Join us for the Winter Carnival on Saturday, November 23rd, held on the Courthouse Square in Downtown Morganton.

Start your day at the November Holiday Market. Browse a delightful selection of local crafts, produce, plants, and more from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm. The market is conveniently located at 111 North Green Street, at the corner of Green Street and Avery Avenue.

Immerse yourself in holiday cheer at the Winter Carnival. Head over to the Courthouse Square from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm, where the Winter Carnival will transform the area into a wonderland of holiday activities.

Enjoy a variety of entertainment for the whole family, including face painting, an ice slide, games, and a special station for writing letters to Santa.

Take a FREE carriage ride through town for a picturesque pre-Santa visit.

Meet the jolly man himself! Santa Claus will be waiting to hear your Christmas wishes.

After visiting Santa, indulge in delicious treats from Frosty’s Diner.

Witness a captivating fire and ice demonstration at 6:00 pm, sure to leave you awestruck.

Morganton lights up for the season! As the clock strikes 5:30 pm, a short ceremony will ensue to lead up to the beautiful transformation of Downtown Morganton as the town lights up for the holiday season.

We will not be doing the Memorial Tree Lighting Ceremony this year. However, we will still have a short ceremony leading up to the lighting of downtown that will be an opportunity to reflect on this year and look toward the bright new future of a healthy holiday season coming into a new year.

Stay tuned for another mesmerizing spectacle right after the lighting ceremony. Aaron Costic will perform a fire and ice demonstration, showcasing his artistic mastery.