Valdese, NC – The Carolina Christmas Show is a spectacular, Broadway-style holiday production with live music, dance, and comedy. Now in its seventh season, this heartwarming, family-friendly show features talented performers and technical artists from nine NC counties presenting a fantastic collection of Christmas music in a variety of styles, from pop, country, and traditional hymns to blues, rock, and jazz.

Four performances:

Friday, December 20 at 7:00 PM

Saturday, December 21 at 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM

Sunday, December 22 at 2:00 PM

Location: The Old Rock School auditorium, 400 Main Street West, Valdese, NC 28690

The show is created, produced, directed, & choreographed by Carolina Onstage, the husband and wife team of musical theatre veterans Mario & Lucinda Morin (former Radio City Rockette).

Carolina Onstage is one of only a few minority-owned, female-owned professional theatre production companies in NC, and one of just a handful in the region featuring a live band.

The NC counties represented in the 2024 Carolina Christmas Show are Alexander, Buncombe, Burke, Catawba, Caldwell, Cleveland, Henderson, Iredell, and McDowell.

General admission tickets:

Youth (Age 3-17): $16

Adults (Age 18+): $32

CarolinaChristmasShow.com

Tickets by phone: 855-222-2849.