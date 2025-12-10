Gastonia, NC – Santa’s coming to town! Celebrate with an evening of holiday music performed LIVE and accompanied by 360-degree graphics in the Schiele Museum planetarium. Music Under the Stars: Merry Melodies, is Saturday, December 20 with showtimes at 5:30, 6:30, and 7:30 PM

Bring the whole family for a magical night of festive favorites by local artist Caleb Davis.

Tickets are $12 Museum Members and $15 General Public. You can purchase tickets online at https://www.schielemuseum.org/

Schiele Museum is located at 1500 E. Garrison Blvd. | Gastonia, NC 28054. Phone: 704-866-6900.