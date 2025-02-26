Hickory – The New To Medicare Seminar at the West Hickory Senior Center is set for Thursday, March 6, 10:00 AM at 400 17th St SW, Hickory.

Are you, a friend, or a loved one turning 65? It is very important for everyone becoming eligible for Medicare to get accurate, unbiased information about coverage options as they approach age 65. Seniors’ Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP) Counselors trained by the NC Department of Insurance will lead the information session to answer your questions. Contact the Catawba Council on Aging to register at 828-328-2269.