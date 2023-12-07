Hiddenite, NC – The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center is hosting a mystery dinner event on two dates: Friday, January 26th and Saturday, January27th.

Step back 100 years ago to the 1920s when the Lucas Mansion was alive and bustling with visitors and travelers as we solve a murder mystery. Guests 21 and over are required to dress in a Roaring Twenties theme.

Limited tickets are available for this first ever fantastical event. Promptly arrive at 6:15pm for appetizers and details about the evening. A catered dinner will be served in the mansion’s main art gallery.

The cost of this event is $50 per ticket. Tickets must be purchased in advance and seating is limited. Funds raised will go towards the purchase of new chairs for the Hiddenite Center’s Educational Complex Ballroom.

Visit hiddenitearts.org to access the online registration link or call 828-632-6966 to register by phone. FOR MORE INFORMATION or to learn more about the Hiddenite Center, call 828-632-6966, email [email protected], or visit hiddenitearts.org

The Hiddenite Arts Heritage Center’s Lucas Mansion and Educational Complex are wheel chair accessible.