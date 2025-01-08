New In Theaters And On Disc

Now in Theaters:

Nosferatu (** ½) Director Robert Eggers (The Witch, The Lighthouse) reimagines the classic vampire tale in his latest film. Though not a total disappointment, the film is marred by some baffling changes in the material. Visually sumptuous nonetheless.

New to Disc:

Warner Brothers:

Seven (1995) David Fincher’s controversial and acclaimed tale of a serial killer targeting victims who represent the seven deadly sins gets a long awaited 4K facelift in this new release. There are many archival extras that have been retained which include multiple commentaries, featurettes, and documentaries.

Criterion:

Yojimbo/Sanjuro (1961-62) Two of Akira Kurosawa’s most acclaimed films also get the 4K treatment this week for the first time in a set that includes both films and such bonus materials as commentaries, documentaries, essay booklet and a still gallery.

A-24:

We Live in Time (2024) Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh are a married couple dealing with the latter’s life-threatening illness in this well-made drama from last fall, now getting a physical media release on Blu Ray.

Sony:

Saturday Night (2024) Jason Reitman’s imagining of what transpired behind the scenes on the night of Saturday Night Live’s debut in 1975 also comes to Blu Ray this week as well.

Arrow:

Rampo Noir (2005) is an anthology of Japanese horror tales that fans will be delighted to have in its new 4K UHD edition that includes such extras as new interviews and commentary.

Shout/Scream Factory:

Sanctum (2011) James Cameron produced this tale of an underwater exploration to locate a lost cave, now making its 4K debut.

Also, the label is reissuing on 4k new Steelbook editions of Motel Hell (1980) and Drag Me to Hell (2009).

MVD Visual:

Cheerleader’s Wild Weekend (1979) This long out of print curio about a group of cheerleaders, who are kidnapped and held for ransom, is now back in print in a new Blu Ray edition. Extras include commentaries and interviews.

