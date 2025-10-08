New In Theaters, Disc And Streaming

NOW IN THEATERS:

One Battle After Another (*** ½) Paul Thomas Anderson’s (There Will Be Blood) first attempt at an action movie on a grand scale, the budget was a reported $130 million, is a largely successful tale of a revolutionary (Leonardo Di Caprio) on a mission to rescue his daughter after she’s kidnapped by an adversary (Sean Penn, in an award worthy turn). The film pulses with muscular direction and is shot (partially with uncredited contributions from the director) in a you-are-there style that puts the viewer in the middle of the action in a most spectacular way. If there’s a quibble to be had it’s in the occasional unnecessary detours the film takes on the way to the story’s unveiling. Still, a worthy cinematic journey best experienced on the largest screen possible.

NEW TO STREAMING:

The Lost Bus (*** 1/2) Paul Greengrass returns to similar territory as his 2006 film, United 93, in this dramatization of the 2018 fire in Paradise, Ca. The film’s plot centers on a bus driver (Matthew McConaughey) with personal problems as he attempts to evacuate a group of elementary school children. Tensely directed and with some very convincing special effects depicting the fire, this is a film that should have been awarded a large theatrical release. (Apple TV)

NEW TO DISC:

Scream/Shout:

New releases from the label include 4K debuts for the Jim Henson directed fantasy films, The Dark Crystal (1982) and Labyrinth (1986), the Mario Bava horror entry, Black Sunday (1960), the apocalyptic Arnold Schwarzenegger vehicle, End of Days (1999) and another reissue of Child’s Play (1988), this time in Steelbook.

Sony:

New releases from the label include 4K steelbook releases of the westerns, The Quick and the Dead (1995) and Silverado (1985) and a 4K/Blu-Ray release of the recent horror remake, I Know What You Did Last Summer (2025).

Arrow:

Spawn (1997) The live action adaptation of the Todd McFarlane comic, comes to the 4K format in a limited edition with lots of extras, along with a 4K reissue of the thriller, Dark Water (2002), starring Jennifer Connelly.

Criterion:

Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me (1992) The prequel to David Lynch’s cult TV series comes to the 4K format with previously issued bonus material.

Universal:

The recent theatrical releases, the animated entry, The Bad Guys 2 (2025) and the action sequel, Nobody 2 (2025), come to the 4K and Blu-Ray formats this week as well.

Disney:

The cult horror musical, The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975), makes its 4K debut from the label in a new steelbook edition with a few bonus materials.

Warner Brothers:

F1: The Movie (2025) The recent Brad Pitt racing drama comes to physical media in both 4K and Blu-Ray formats from the label this week.

The Peanuts: Ultimate TV Specials Collection (1965-2011) is a new Blu-Ray collection that includes virtually every Peanuts television special to air on network TV during the forty-five-year period covered. It comes handsomely packaged in a slip case and includes an accompanying booklet. Highly recommended.

Questions/comments? filmfan1970@hotmail.com