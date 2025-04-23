New In Theaters, Streaming & On Disc

NOW IN THEATERS

Sinners (** ½) Ryan Coogler’s 1932 set tale of twin brothers, both played by Michael B. Jordan, who encounter supernatural goings-on in the form of vampires, is a meticulously shot affair that does indeed look great on the large screen format. Unfortunately, the film, like too many that are being released nowadays, is about 45 minutes too long and bites off a little more than it can chew from a narrative standpoint. Nevertheless, Coogler must be commended for attempting something that’s not a sequel or a reboot and for crafting a film in which the blues figure so prominently. A misfire but an interesting one for sure. Just not the great film that so many have inexplicably claimed it to be.

NEW TO STREAMING:

Borrowed Time: Lennon’s Last Decade (***) Alan G. Parker directs this new documentary, that’s exactly what the title suggests. There are some surprisingly candid revelations from some of Lennon’s colleagues that shed some insight and clear up some previous misconceptions regarding how the ex Beatle spent his last ten years. The film is somewhat hampered by its inability to clear the music rights to Lennon’s compositions for the film but, overall, it’s a worthy addition to the plethora of documentaries on the legendary musician.

NEW TO DISC:

Warner Archive:

Cheyenne: The Complete Series (1955-62) Clint Walker is the title character, a war adventurer, whose adventures are all collected on Blu-Ray for the first time in this thirty disc set, lovingly remastered from the original film elements.

Warner Brothers:

Captain Planet and the Planeteers: The Complete Franchise (1990-1996) All six seasons of the environmentalist superhero series makes its high-definition debut in this nine-disc Blu-Ray set. The set includes both the original series and its sequel.

Kino Lorber:

Sneakers (1992) Phil Alden Robinson’s follow up to his celebrated 1989 film, Field of Dreams – a high tech heist tale and featuring an all-star cast lead by Robert Redford – gets a 4K upgrade this week. The new release includes a making of doc and two commentary tracks.

Foul Play (1978) The first onscreen pairing of Chevy Chase and Goldie Hawn, a delicious comedic murder mystery/comedy from the writer of Silver Streak and Harold and Maude, finally gets a well-deserved 4K UHD release. The release includes a new commentary track and a featurette.

Career Opportunities (1990) Jennifer Conley and Frank Whaley star in this John Hughes penned comedy as the town beauty and an ex-con tasked with fending off burglars while locked in a department store. The new 4K release includes multiple commentaries and interviews.

The Cruel Sea (1953) Jack Hawkins and Denholm Elliott star in this classic WWII portrait of the bonds formed between the sailors on a boat that keeps the waters safe from U Boat attacks. Extras on the Blu-Ray include a commentary and an interview.

Criterion:

Jean de Florette/Manon of the Spring (1986) Claude Berri’s two film adaptation of Marcel Pagnol’s celebrated literary work comes to the 4K format this week in a new edition that includes both films along with bonus documentaries.

Disney:

Tombstone (1993) At last, one of the most revered western films of the last 40 years gets its 4K UHD upgrade this week in a new steelbook edition that includes most of the archival extras featured in previous releases.

88 Films:

Three long neglected Asian cinema entries are being given a Blu-Ray upgrade by the label this week from the label. They are Shaw Brothers entry, Lady with a Sword (1971), Yakuza Wives (1986) and Jakoman and Tetsu (1964). All come housed in attractive slip case packaging.

