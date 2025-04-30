Hickory – As the space industry accelerates like never before, Always Above, a new documentary from the U.S. Space Force, unveils the story of the only organization dedicated to keeping space safe and accessible for all. Always Above premiers at Catawba Science Center’s Millholland Planetarium on May 2nd, and every Friday in May at 3pm.

The space economy is growing at a faster rate than the global GDP. In 2024, there were 259 successful space launches, and currently, there are more than 5,582 U.S.-based, space-related companies. Orbiting the planet right now are thousands of satellites that allow Americans to communicate, shop, track storm systems, and find their way. Yet, most people don’t realize just how dependent modern life is on the many satellites that circle our planet. Always Above examines the proximity of space to daily life, the various types of satellites in orbit, and the role of the U.S. Space Force in launching, operating, and defending these assets.

Always Above also demonstrates how close space is from a physical perspective. Space officially begins just 62 miles above sea level. Although often seen as a peaceful domain, satellites face constant challenges from space debris and threats from nations seeking to dominate space for their own purposes.

“Space has always been a source of wonder and immense interest for the American people, but the new challenges we face, and the extent to which our daily lives now rely on the domain, require us to think about it differently,” said U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations General Chance Saltzman. “The Space Force’s mission is to secure our nation’s interests in, from, and to space. Our Guardians can’t do that without public understanding and support, which is why efforts like this — those that inform and inspire — are important.”

This 12-minute journey takes audiences from the depths of the ocean to thousands of miles into space. Viewers will explore different types of satellites and the three main orbits in which they travel. Discover how Guardians in the Space Force work 24 hours a day, seven days a week to protect this ultimate high ground in Always Above.

“Always Above is an outstanding example of how we can inspire and educate the next generation of innovators, problem solvers, and dreamers about the critical role space plays in our daily lives,” said the Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force, John Bentivegna. “As Guardians of the Space Force, we are proud to protect and defend American interests in space, ensuring that our nation can harness the power of space whenever and wherever needed. This film is an excellent opportunity to showcase the importance of our mission and the incredible work of our military and civilian Guardians who work tirelessly to ensure unfettered access to the space domain.”

Always Above is an educational experience for people of all ages who have ever looked to the skies and asked, “What’s up there?” It was produced by Scholar and GSD&M, on behalf of the U.S. Space, and is distributed by BIG & Digital, LLC. Learn more about Always Above and view showtimes at www.CatawbaScience.org/showtimes.

The Catawba Science Center is open to the public Wednesday through Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm and Sundays from 1:00 to 4:00 pm. Office hours are Monday through Friday, 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.