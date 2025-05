Hickory – The Lions Club of the Unifour will be providing free vision and health screenings on Saturday, May 3, from 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM at the West Hickory Senior Center (400 17th St SW, Hickory). No appointment is necessary and services will include:

Glaucoma pressure checks

Vision screenings

Blood pressure checks

Blood sugar checks (please do not eat or drink anything two hours before)

Contact the Catawba Council on Aging at 828-328-2269 for more information.