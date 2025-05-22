NEW TO STREAMING:

Pee Wee as Himself – The late Paul Reubens, the man behind the iconic Pee Wee Herman character, shares his story for the first time in this nearly four-hour documentary film making its debut this week.

NEW TO DISC:

Arrow:

The label is issuing two of the non-Paramount entries in the enduring Friday the 13th franchise in 4K UHD for the first time ever. The titles are Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday (1993) and Jason X (2001). Amongst the bonus materials in the separate releases are multiple films cuts and brand new and archival interviews.

Sony:

Oliver (1968) The Best Picture winner of its year, a musical take on Oliver Twist, gets a 4K UHD face lift this week and includes archival bonus materials.

Universal:

Presence (2025) Steven Soderbergh’s ghostly tale from earlier this year gets a 4K and Blu-Ray release from the label.

Warner Brothers:

Batman Ninja (2018) is another of the animated entries in the franchise, coming to 4K UHD, in which the title character finds himself transported to Japan.

Criterion:

The label is issuing two much requested titles this week, both starring Richard E. Grant. They are Withnail and I (1987) and How to Get Ahead in Advertising (1989). The former is a 4K release while the latter is Blu-Ray only. Both include various extras. Among them a commentary and interviews.

88 Films:

Lady of the Law (1975) is another of the productions from the famed Hong Kong studio, Shaw Brothers, getting a first ever Blu-Ray release. This one concerns a man falsely accused of a crime, clearing his name, while being pursued by a relentless justice seeker.

Scream/Shout Factory:

Blaxploitation Classics Volume 1 (1972-75) Six titles from the golden age of the Blaxploitation Film era have been given a 4K UHD facelift, along with a copious number of extras. The titles included in the handsome new set are Across 110th Street / Coffy / Hell Up In Harlem / Black Caesar / Truck Turner / Sheba, Baby.

Kino:

Prophecy (1979) John Frankenheimer’s ecology themed horror film, starring Robert Foxworth and Talia Shire, gets a sparkling new 4K UHD upgrade this week. Extras include a new commentary and previously issued bonus materials which include interviews.

The Amorous Adventures of Moll Flanders (1965) stars Kim Novak as the title character in this version of the story, now getting a Blu-Ray release with a new commentary.

Also the label is issuing a two-disc collection of features, shorts and newsreels celebrating cinema’s lesser-known dog stars and entitled Wonder Dogs! (1898-1928). The Blu-Ray release includes commentaries and interviews.

Questions/comments? [email protected]