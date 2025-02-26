New To Theaters And Disc

Now in Theaters:

The Monkey – Osgood Perkins, the director of last year’s Longlegs and the son of famed actor, Anthony Perkins, has unleashed his latest fright film. This adaptation of a Stephen King short story concerns a toy monkey who always seems to be on the scene when gruesome deaths occur and the relationship between the two brothers who thought they had rid themselves of the murderous toy as children.

New to Disc:

Warner Brothers:

Amadeus (1984) The 1984 winner for Best Picture of its year-and rightfully so-finally gets a long overdue 4K UHD restoration of the original theatrical cut of the film. Extras include an archival commentary and program on the making of the film.

Arrow:

Cruising (1980) William Friedkin’s ultra controversial tale of a NYC detective’s (Al Pacino) quest to solve a series of killings of gay men, makes the move to the 4K UHD format as well. Extras include all previously issued bonus material from the original 2019 Blu-Ray set, along with a brand-new commentary.

Criterion:

Performance (1970) Nicolas Roeg and Donald Cammell co-directed this mind-bending tale of a rock star forced to hide out with a gangster. Extras on its first ever 4K UHD release include visual essay, interviews, program on the film’s overdubbing, on set footage and documentaries.

Cronos (1993) Guillermo Del Toro’s first film-a meditation on the allure of human mortality-also gets the 4K treatment in a new release which includes all the extras from the Blu-Ray release from several years ago.

Kino:

Two cult horror films are getting the 4K UHD treatment as well this week. These are Body Parts (1991), starring Brad Dourif as a killer whose arm is grifted onto the body of psychologist, Jeff Fahey, and the giant rat on the loose tale, Graveyard Shift (1990), adapted from a short story by Stephen King. Both releases include new commentaries and interviews.

The Conqueror (1956) John Wayne stars as Genghis Khan in this historical epic, more well known for all the deaths associated with the irradiated soil the cast and crew were exposed to during filming. Extras include a new commentary.

Sony:

My Girl (1991) Anna Chlumsky is a young girl coming to terms with her impending adolescence in this coming-of-age film which also starred Macaulay Culkin, fresh off the success of Home Alone. The release is a new 4K upgrade.

88 Films:

The Lady Assassin (1983) An emperor’s son schemes to get access to the throne in this blood drenched actioner from the famed Shaw Brothers Studio, now getting its first ever Blu Ray release.

Visual Vengeance:

Dinosaur Valley Girls (1996) An actor is zapped back to the dinosaur era in this direct to tape effort now getting a Blu-Ray release. Extras include commentaries, making of doc, deleted scenes and image galleries.

Questions/comments? [email protected]