New To Theaters And Disc

NOW IN THEATERS:

Song Sung Blue (***) Hugh Jackman is a recovering alcoholic who just wants to sing in front of an audience. He teams up with hairdresser Kate Hudson, and they create a Neil Diamond tribute show that gains notoriety. However, life has a way of intruding in on the best laid plans in this film based on a 2008 documentary. Craig Brewer (They Call Me Dolemite) directs this feel-good movie that more cynical viewers might call overly sentimental and emotionally shallow. Still, it left me with a positive vibe that we could use more of these days. The performances are good, and credit must be given for the creative team’s decision to go deep into the Neil Diamond catalogue, putting some of his lesser-known songs to good use in the process.

NEW TO DISC:

Shout Factory:

Cloud Atlas (2012) The sprawling adaptation of David Mitchell’s novel, involving six interconnected stories that span across time, comes to the 4K UHD format for the first time in a new edition that includes archival bonus materials and a few new ones as well including a feature length documentary.

Universal:

Bugonia (2025) Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos’s reimagining of the 2003 Korean film, Save the Green Planet, has been updated for the modern era and now comes to 4K UHD format after a theatrical release last month. Jesse Plemmons and Emma Stone reteam with the director as the former, a mentally damaged man who only believes what he sees/hears in You Tube conspiracy videos, kidnaps the latter, having been convinced she’s an alien life force. The film has many twists and turns and plenty to say about the world in which we live where echo chambers reign supreme and resonate strongly with those who aren’t willing to question their beliefs or who haven’t acquired critical thinking skills. The film is a little sluggish in the opening stretch but gains steam as it goes along. A beacon of cinematic light in the current sea of sameness. Bonus features include a making of doc.

The recent sequel, Black Phone 2 (2025), also makes its disc debut in 4K and Blu Ray formats as well.

Lionsgate:

The Stephen King adaptation, The Long Walk (2025), makes its way to both Blu Ray and 4K physical disc formats with a few new featurettes.

