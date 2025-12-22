Here are my Christmas Wishes to Santa.

I would love for Santa to give me and my Carolina Panthers a playoff berth in the upcoming NFL Playoffs. This would mean that the rebuild is finally over. I would add a wish that the Hornets rebuild would be over but I do not want to ask for too much. Young Hornets fans likely think the team’s rebuild is older than Santa.

I wished for Panthers quarterback Bryce Young to get a few inches taller. He is so small for an NFL quarterback.

I wished for Santa to try his mediation skills to make sure MLB does not go on strike. This would be a disaster for the sport that has made a remarkable comeback these past few years. Santa needs to remind the players and the owners that they are already multi-millionaires.

Santa, have the Charlotte Hornets traded Lamello Ball yet?

I am wishing for the 2026 World Cup to be a success. And to be a safe one. The world’s best soccer players will be here soon.

I am wishing nothing but the best for Duke basketball. I just love the Boozer twins’ story.

I also wish nothing but the best for KC Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes who suffered a season-ending knee injury last week.

Santa, can UNC football have a quiet and successful football nest season?

Santa, can you explain to me what former Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore was thinking? He was handed one of the best coaching jobs in the nation. And now there are reports of DV. Two of the worst moralistic wrongs a man can make. DV is just wrong.

I wished for NBA players to play hard night after night. The difference of intensity between regular season ball and playoff ball is quite extreme.

Merry Christmas everyone. Next issue I will go over the remaining College Bowl games.