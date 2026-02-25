New To Theaters And Disc

NOW IN THEATERS:

Psycho Killer – Writer Andrew Kevin Walker (Seven) returns to familiar territory in this tale of a police officer tangling with the psychopath who killer her husband.

NEW TO DISC:

Arrow Video:

Westworld (1973) Michael Crichton’s directorial debut about a futuristic vacation spot gone awry makes its 4K debut in both limited and standard Edition. Bonus materials on the new release included new cast interviews, a new commentary and archival behind the scenes featurettes.

Excalibur (1981) John Boorman’s reimagining of the legend of the Knights of the Round Table also makes its 4K debut from the label. New bonus materials include the television cut of the film (20 minutes shorter), making of documentary and commentaries.

Criterion:

Network (1976) the classic Oscar-winning media satire, and new Hollywood classic, also makes its 4K debut this week courtesy of the label. Bonus materials include a documentary on the Oscar winning writer of the film, Patty Chayefsky and archival commentary and documentary.

The Man Who Wasn’t There (2001) The underappreciated Coen Brothers film about a barber in 1940s California, whose wife is cheating on him and the resulting consequences, also makes its 4K debut. New bonus materials include a conversation with the filmmakers, archival interviews, commentaries, making of documentaries and deleted scenes.

Vinegar syndrome:

New releases from the label include 4K upgrades of Tank Girl (1995), Debbie Does Dallas (1978), Phantom of the Opera (1998) Terror Firmer (1999), The Great Silence (1968) and Boxcar Bertha (1972).

MVD rewind:

The label is issuing on Blu-ray for the first time the 1981 actioner, Force 5, from director Robert Clouse (Enter the Dragon). The release includes new bonus materials as well.

The documentary The Secret Lives of Bill Bartell (2025) is also being issued on Blu-ray by the label.

Sony:

The label is issuing a new 4K upgrade of the Richard Pryor concert film, Here and Now (1983). There are no new extras included.

Radiance Films:

The label is issuing a new Blu-ray set of the Japanese Godfather Trilogy (1977-78) and the 1977 film, Iphigenia. The releases include new bonus material as well.

Warner archive:

New releases from the label include Stranger on the Third Floor (1940), Tarzan and his Mate (1934), Mogambo (1953) and Loopy de Loop: The Complete Collection (1959-65).

Questions/comments? filmfan1970@hotmail.com