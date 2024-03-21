New to Streaming:

Going All the Way (1997) Mark Pellington’s adaptation of the Dan Wakefield novel, about the lives of two Korean war vets (Ben Affleck, Jeremy Davies) desperately seeking love and connection, is an affecting tale of life during the conservative Eisenhower era fifties. It has now been released for the first time in a much-improved director’s cut that is now available to stream.

New to Disc:

Scream/Shout Factory:

The Ring Collection (2002-2017) is a handsome new box set which collects all three of the films in the horror franchise while also giving them a 4K upgrade. Bonus materials include short films, featurettes and commentaries.

Child’s Play (2019) The reimagining of the 80s horror classic from the producing team behind the recent remake of Stephen King’s It comes to 4K this week in this release that also includes such bonus materials as a director commentary and featurettes.

The Harrison Ford actioner, K-19: The Widowmaker (2002), gets a 4K upgrade as well as part of the Shout Select line of titles. Bonus materials on the release include featurettes and commentary.

Carrie (2013) is another recent remake getting a 4K upgrade from the label this week. Bonus material on the new release includes featurettes, deleted and alternate scenes and commentary.

Kino:

Changing Lanes (2002) Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Affleck are two men whose lives are irrevocably changed in the aftermath of a traffic accident in this gripping drama from Roger Michell. The 4K UHD release includes commentary and multiple featurettes.

The Manchurian Candidate (2003) Oscar winning director Jonathan Demme’s redo of the 1962 cold war classic, which stars Denzel Washington and Meryl Streep, makes the 4K leap this week. Bonus materials include deleted scenes, featurettes and commentary.

Target (1985) is a spy thriller starring Gene Hackman and Matt Dillon as a father and son swept up in international intrigue. Extras include a new commentary.

Rent a Cop (1987) A hooker and a cop team up to catch a killer in this action comedy featuring the unlikely pairing of Liza Minelli and Burt Reynolds. Extras include a new commentary.

Arrow:

Dark Water (2002) The Japanese terror tale of a single woman and her daughter who find themselves living in a haunted apartment comes to 4K UHD for the first time in a new limited edition. Extras include interviews, featurettes and a commentary.

