New To Theaters & Disc

NEW TO THEATERS:

To a Land Unknown (***) Two young Palestinian men, whose trade is in human trafficking, attempt to make one last score while simultaneously getting revenge on a smuggler who stiffed them in this import. The film is a well-acted and tense drama with echoes of Midnight Cowboy.

Also, a 4K restoration of the rarely seen revenge thriller starring James Brolin, Night of the Juggler (1980), is now making its way around the country in limited release ahead of its 4K disc release in several months.

Vinegar Syndrome:

This week the label is issuing a bunch of titles in the 4K format with lots of bonus materials and handsome packaging. Several of these are first time limited releases and some are standard edition reissues. The titles are We’re No Angels (1990), A New Leaf (1971), Jade (1995), Let’s Scare Jessica to Death (1971), The Golden Child (1986), Dirty Work (1998) and Drop Zone (1994).

NEW TO DISC:

Warner Archive:

The label just keeps on giving catalog titles the Blu-Ray treatment they deserve. This week’s offerings include They Died with Their Boots On (1941), Knights of the Round Table (1953), The Cobweb (1955), The Prisoner of Zenda (1952), Brainstorm (1965), Bright Leaf (1950), Melinda (1972) and Two Weeks with Love (1950). Archival bonus materials are carried over on some of the releases.

VCI:

Mondo Keyhole (1966) Jack Hill (Coffy) directs this portrait of a psychopath whose exploits may only be a figment of his imagination in this cult film getting a first ever Blu-Ray release from the label. Bonus materials include two commentary tracks.

Kino:

One of Adam Sandler’s early box office hits, Billy Madison (1995), gets a 4K upgrade from the label along with commentaries, deleted scenes and outtakes.

Jon Cryer is a man whose life is in danger after testifying against the mob in Hiding Out (1987), now getting a 4K upgrade with a new commentary.

Curdled (1996) A mass murderer tangles with a woman assigned to clean up his crime scene in this thriller which also gets the 4K treatment from the label. A new commentary is included.

Shout Factory:

The label has several 4K upgrades this week which include the cult horror film, Fade to Black (1980), the film that put Jim Carrey on the map, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994), and The Jet Li Collection (1993-1994), which includes a number of the Asian action star’s films in the UHD 4k format for the first time along with new bonus material.

