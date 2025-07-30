Hickory – Registration is now open for Unveiling Your Family’s Past with Unexpected Records featuring genealogy expert Lisa Lisson and presented by Hickory Landmarks Society. The program will be held Saturday, August 9 from 10 am until 12 noon at Miller’s Lutheran Church, 2280 12th Ave. NE in Hickory. A registration fee of $10 per person includes light refreshments and door prizes.

Register online at hickorylandmarks.org, by phone at (828)322-4731, or at the event.

Genealogy researchers often create their own research obstacles by limiting themselves to traditional vital records and census documents. To break through persistent research challenges, successful genealogists learn to expand their investigative approach by examining overlooked record collections and community-specific documentation that may hold the key to their ancestor’s story. This presentation will introduce participants to unconventional genealogical resources, provide practical guidance on locating and accessing these valuable record sets, and demonstrate how AI tools can assist in identifying and analyzing these hidden gems.

Lisa Lisson is a leading genealogy expert and the founder of Are You My Cousin?, a comprehensive online resource dedicated to empowering family history enthusiasts worldwide. Through her website, engaging YouTube channel, and sought-after speaking engagements, Lisa equips researchers with practical strategies and clear tutorials to navigate the exciting world of genealogy and cultivate their family trees with confidence. Recognized for her expertise, Lisa has authored numerous genealogy articles, created hundreds of helpful YouTube videos, and presented internationally. Her latest book, “100 Questions for Grandma,” published by Callisto Media, offers a valuable guide to unlocking family stories.

HLS Executive Director Leslie Keller will provide an overview of the archival collections of Hickory Landmarks Society. Holdings include local family and business records as well as city directories and high school and college records.

Proceeds from Hickory Landmarks Society programs are used to support the mission of the organization, serving the community by leading in the protection of historically or architecturally significant neighborhoods, individual landmarks, and traditions. The Hickory Landmarks Society is a funded affiliate of Arts Culture Catawba.