New To Theaters, Streaming And Disc

NOW IN THEATERS:

The three-hour documentary on disgraced Theranos founder, Elizabeth Holmes, You Can See Everything, is expanding to more theaters this weekend. The critically acclaimed film follows the subject in the days leading up to her

jail sentence.

NEW TO STREAMING:

There are two new documentary portraits of legendary comedians now on Netflix. They are Norm: The Tale of Norm Macdonald, directed by Judd Apatow and Who is Martin Mull, directed by the late Bob Saget.

NEW TO DISC:

Criterion:

The Complete Kubrick (1952-1999) is a much anticipated thirty-disc box set that contains all of the legendary director Stanley Kubrick’s output as a director. The set includes thirteen feature films, three shorts, multiple documentaries, commentaries and interviews and is exquisitely packaged.

The Best Picture Oscar winner, The Silence of the Lambs (1991), returns in another 4K UHD release and includes not much in the way of new extras but retains the previously issued ones.

The critically acclaimed tale of a young girl’s descent into the world of drugs, Christiane F (1981), gets a 4K upgrade from the label and includes new interviews.

Radiance:

The subversive family drama, Visitor Q (2001), and the satirical horror film, The Monster (1977) are two of the new Blu Ray offerings from the label this week. Both releases include a nice selection of extras.

Magnolia:

The recent comedy, I Want Your Sex (2026), starring Olivia Wilde as an artist who taps a young man to be her muse, comes to both the 4K and Blu Ray formats this week.

Kino Lorber:

New 4K offerings from the label this week include the film adaptation of the operetta, The Pirates of Penzance (1983), starring Kevin Kline and Angela Lansbury, and the suspense film starring Richard Burton as a serial murderer, Bluebeard (1972). Both include new commentaries.

Also being issued on Blu Ray by the label is the Italian crime thriller, Flic Story (1975), also with a new commentary.

Sony:

The dark comedy directed by Ben Stiller and starring Jim Carrey, The Cable Guy (1996), celebrates its 30th anniversary with a new 4K steelbook release.

Warner Archive:

New Blu Ray releases from the label this week include complete series collections of the animated shows, Scooby Doo! Mystery Incorporated (2010-2013) and The Quick Draw McGraw Show (1959-1961) and Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip (2006-2007).

The label is also issuing for the first time ever Blu Rays of the catalog titles, Jewel Robbery (1932), The Hucksters (1947) and Love Finds Andy Hardy (1938).

Arrow Video and Toy Robot:

The new Toy Robot label is issuing on Blu Ray the horror entry, Watchers (1988), while Arrow is issuing on 4K, Futureworld (1976), the sequel to Westworld (1973). Both releases include a generous amount of bonus materials.

Paramount:

The label is issuing on the 4K format the first film in what became a horror comedy franchise, Scary Movie (2000).

Disney:

The label is issuing the horror entry, Barbarian (2022), in 4K steelbook format, having already issued the title in a standard release a while back.

Universal:

The horror classic celebrates its 45th anniversary in a new steelbook 4K edition of An American Werewolf in London (1981).

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