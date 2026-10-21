Hickory – Join HCT for its 23rd annual screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show in the Jeffers Theatre.

This cult classic is packed with awesome music, dynamic characters, and over-the-top camp humor that’s made it a beloved part of midnight movie history. Whether you’re a longtime fan or a first-time viewer, come celebrate one of the original cult classics.

Costumes and participation encouraged. Let’s do the Time Warp again!

This cult-classic musical film lands at HCT for a Halloween midnight screening on Friday, October 31. Tickets are $20, which includes a props bag. Outside props, food, or drinks are not permitted. No passes or coupons apply. This film is rated R. Get tickets online at hickorytheatre.org or call 828-328-2283.