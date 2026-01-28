New To Theaters, Streaming And Disc

NOW IN THEATERS:

Send Help – Director Sam Raimi (Evil Dead, The Original Spiderman Trilogy) returns to familiar ground in this tale of a mousy office worker (Rachel McAdams) who suddenly has the upper hand when she and her overbearing boss (Dylan O’Brien) are stranded on an island together.

NEW TO STREAMING:

Mel Brooks: The 99-Year-Old Man (*** ½) Filmmaker Jud Apatow co-directs this loving portrait of the legendary comic mind that covers the many aspects of his incredible career. Perhaps a little on the longish side at nearly three hours but, as is the case with many documentary films these days, much better than the majority of what you’re likely to find in a multiplex. (HBO Max)

NEW TO DISC:

Shout Factory:

Once a Thief (1988) Legendary filmmaker John Woo’s look and the lives and romances of three thieves makes its way to the 4K format as part of the label’s ongoing upgrades of the filmmaker’s catalogue. Bonus materials include commentary, interviews and featurettes.

Criterion:

Birth (2004) Nicole Kidman meets a ten year old who claims to be the reincarnation of her deceased husband in Jonathan Glazer’s film now getting a 4K upgrade with such bonus materials as a new documentary on the film.

The fondly remembered comedy from director Reginald Hudlin, House Party (1990), gets a 4K upgrade from the label as well with bonus materials such as a cast reunion and commentary.

Kiss of the Spider Woman (1985) The critically acclaimed film starring William Hurt, in his Oscar winning performance as an imprisoned man who forms a bond with his cell mate, makes its 4K debut as well. Archival bonus materials have been carried over.

Warner Archive:

The label has quite a few catalogue titles making their Blu Ray debut this week with the usual reference quality transfers. They are The Narrow Margin (1952), Red Dust (1932), The Verdict (1946), Manpower (1941), By the Light of the Silvery Moon (1953), For the First Time (1959). Additionally, they are also releasing a Blu Ray edition of the Saturday morning TV show, The New Fred and Barney Show (1979). Bonus materials vary from release to release.

Arrow:

Cheap Thrills (2013) A down on his luck man is offered what he thinks is a quick buck for a few dares by a mysterious couple in this thriller making its Blu Ray debut. New interviews/commentary are included as part of the bonus features.

Kino:

The label is issuing for the first time in 4K the Charles Bronson actioner, The Mechanic (1972). A new commentary is included. Also getting a long overdue high-definition release in both 4K and Blu Ray formats is the Rolling Stones concert film Let’s Spend the Night Together (1983). A new commentary is also included here as well.

Also coming to Blu Ray this week from the label is Sydney Pollack’s remake of the 1950s chestnut, Sabrina (1995) and the comedy, Hold That Blonde (1945). Both include new commentaries as well.

