New In Theaters & On Disc

Now in Theaters:

Anora (***) The latest film from acclaimed filmmaker Sean Baker (The Florida Project, Red Rocket) is the tale of a stripper who falls for the son of a wealthy Russian family. When the two marry his horrified family seek to get the marriage annulled with disastrous results. This prize winner from the 2024 Cannes Film Festival is part drama, party comedy and is quite good at times but suffers from an overlong final half that feels repetitive and unnecessary. Definitely worth a look and featuring a stellar lead performance from actress Mikey Madison.

New to Disc:

Shout/Scream Factory:

Born on the Fourth of July (1989) Oliver Stone’s multiple Oscar winning dramatization of the life and times of anti-war activist, Ron Kovic, gets a stunning new 4K UHD makeover. The new release contains both archival extras and a few new ones as well.

Arrow:

The Invasion (2007) The third remake of Invasion of the Body Snatchers, which stars Nicole Kidman, gets a 4K UHD upgrade this week along with new 4K releases of Elvira: Mistress of the Dark (1988) and Sam Raimi’s terrific adaptation of the Scott Smith novel, A Simple Plan (1998). Extras on this trio of new releases includes commentaries, featurettes, interviews, commentaries, storyboards and trailers.

Tomie (1999) The Japanese horror entry about a woman whose kissed literally can kill makes its Blu Ray debut and contains such extras as a new audio commentary, interviews and image gallery.

Kino:

New 4K releases from the label include Stanley Donen’s romantic thriller, Arabesque (1966) and the British horror entry, Circus of Horrors (1960). Both releases include new commentaries. Also the label is giving 4K upgrades to the Clint Eastwood films, Play Misty for Me (1971), Two Mules for Sister Sara (1970) and The Eiger Sanction (1975) and retaining previously issued extras.

The Visitors (1972) is a very interesting home invasion thriller starring James Woods, directed by Elia Kazan and getting a new Blu Ray release from the label. A new commentary is included.

Finally, the boxing film starring Willem Dafoe, Triumph of the Spirit (1989), gets a Blu Ray release along with the heist film, Topkapi (1964). Both include a new commentary track as well.

Cohen Media:

Roseland (1977) One of the first films from the Merchant Ivory filmmaking team, a drama about the various characters who frequent the famed NYC ballroom of the film’s title, comes to Blu Ray for the first time in a beautiful new restoration. A new interview is included.

Merchant Ivory: The Documentary (2024) is an interesting new documentary about the filmmaking team behind such films as Room with a View.

Criterion:

Scarface (1932) The granddaddy of gangster films comes to the 4K format for the first time in a new edition that contains newly created bonus material.

Also getting a new 4K release this week is the classic from Akira Kurosawa, Seven Samurai (1954). The new release includes such bonus materials as multiple commentaries, filmmaker interview and a documentary.

Warner Brothers:

The label is offering up 4K UHD upgrades of three highly requested titles this week. The trio of titles are The Terminator (1984), North by Northwest (1959) and Blazing Saddles (1974). Archival extras from previous releases on all of these releases have been retained.

VCI:

Blue Christmas (2024) is a new take on Charles Dicken’s A Christmas Carol. The film, from Max Allan Collins, takes place during the holiday season of 1942 in Chicago and involves a murder mystery. Extras include a commentary and documentary.

88 Films:

Facets of Love (1973) is a collection of stories taking place inside a Shanghai brothel during the early 20th century. The film features an early appearance from Jackie Chan.

The Kid of Kwangtung (1982) Two students go after the evil martial arts master who killed their teacher in this Kung Fu comedy from the legendary Shaw Brothers movie studio.

