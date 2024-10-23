Morganton, NC – A new online resource was launched on Friday, October 18th, designed to help you support local businesses in Western North Carolina. This website will feature information about businesses that are open, offer online shopping, and have active social media presence.

Please visit https://www.shopwnc.com!

ShopWNC is a grassroots effort led by local volunteers in Western North Carolina to create a collective resource where people can shop online, view upcoming events, learn which businesses are open and accessible, and help support businesses in the impacted areas.

For inquiries, contact our group at [email protected].